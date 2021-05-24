BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 131.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $45,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $5.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $445.18. 2,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.53 and its 200-day moving average is $412.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

