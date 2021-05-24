BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $34,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.83. 34,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

