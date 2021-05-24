Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $33.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 260,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOLT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $660.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($12.78). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

