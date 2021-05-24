Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen downgraded Bombardier from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.67.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

