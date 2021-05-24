Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $141,960.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00065632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.75 or 0.00995381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.05 or 0.10415766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00085443 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

