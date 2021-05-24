Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.
BAH traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,686. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
Recommended Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.