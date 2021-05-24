Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

BAH traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,686. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.