Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

FB stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The stock has a market cap of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,907,820 shares of company stock valued at $566,825,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.