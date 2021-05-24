Boston Family Office LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $295.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

