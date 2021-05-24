Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 400 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,995,000 after buying an additional 80,483 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,348,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

WEC stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

