BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPMP. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE BPMP opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 66.77% and a net margin of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

