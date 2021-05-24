BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.19

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 1587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. Analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 28.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

