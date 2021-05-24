Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON BMS opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. Braemar Shipping Services has a 52-week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 323 ($4.22).
Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile
