Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON BMS opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. Braemar Shipping Services has a 52-week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 323 ($4.22).

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

