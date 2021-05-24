Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 6,098 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $385.27. 31,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

