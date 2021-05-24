Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 610 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,505,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $408.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,502. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.19 and a 52-week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.