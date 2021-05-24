Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 7,170 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,459,000 after acquiring an additional 304,728 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after acquiring an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Workday by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,449,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,409,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.89. 15,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,664. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of -192.85 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.66 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

