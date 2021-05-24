Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 5,111 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULST. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ULST traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,094. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.

