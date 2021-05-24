Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

