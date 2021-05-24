Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

HGV traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.69. 15,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

