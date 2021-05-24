Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $1.45 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.41. 80,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,001,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $936,775.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,328,230 shares of company stock worth $92,610,777. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

