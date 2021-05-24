Brasada Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,485 shares during the period. Magnite makes up 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $945,673.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,977,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.59. 28,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,052. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.