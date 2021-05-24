BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

