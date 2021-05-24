BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Shares of BBIO stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.
