Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BHF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $11,405,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

