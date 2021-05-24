Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BHF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.
NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.99.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $11,405,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
