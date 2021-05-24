Brighton Jones LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 157,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 899,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 271,624 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

