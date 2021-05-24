Brighton Jones LLC Invests $228,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.