Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Holdings Cut by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EAT stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,038.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

