Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Boosted by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.1% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 205,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

