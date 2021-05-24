Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £134.40 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54) per share, for a total transaction of £134.40 ($175.59).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00).

On Friday, April 23rd, Joanne Wilson purchased 16 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 877 ($11.46) per share, for a total transaction of £140.32 ($183.33).

On Friday, March 26th, Joanne Wilson acquired 16 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90) per share, with a total value of £133.44 ($174.34).

On Friday, February 26th, Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £141.27 ($184.57).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 935.50 ($12.22) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 882.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 826.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 701 ($9.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 28.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 979 ($12.79).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

