Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.32. Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of ($1.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Cumulus Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

