Brokerages Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report $33.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.34 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $134.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.38 million to $135.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $144.98 million, with estimates ranging from $144.05 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

DHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Global Beta Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 85,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

