Brokerages Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings. electroCore posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the first quarter worth $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

ECOR stock remained flat at $$1.66 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,706. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.31.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

