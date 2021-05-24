Brokerages Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will report $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. GATX’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In related news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $201,218.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in GATX by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GATX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GATX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GATX traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $97.82. 70,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,521. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.