Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.26. Koppers posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOP. Compass Point raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,006 shares of company stock worth $1,064,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a market cap of $720.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

