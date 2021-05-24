Brokerages Anticipate Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will report sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.26 billion and the lowest is $5.15 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S reported sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year sales of $21.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.08 billion to $21.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.99 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. 825,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $191.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $81.62.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

