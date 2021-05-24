Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NS shares. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE NS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 647,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,045. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

