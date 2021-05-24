Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

PNR stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $68.00. 677,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. Pentair has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.