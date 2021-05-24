Brokerages Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce sales of $3.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $5.30 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $1.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $15.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $18.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $59.46 million to $154.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,584. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

