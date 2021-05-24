Brokerages Anticipate SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.54 Million

Brokerages expect that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report $107.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. SVMK reported sales of $90.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $445.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.38 million to $447.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $534.04 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $557.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SVMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,216 shares of company stock worth $678,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in SVMK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVMK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SVMK by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in SVMK by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 964,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.28.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

