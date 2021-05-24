Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.54. 6,377,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,427,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

