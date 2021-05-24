Brokerages Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Announce -$1.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.04). Delta Air Lines reported earnings of ($4.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.21. 9,894,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,395,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

