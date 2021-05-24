Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post $661.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $666.90 million. MRC Global posted sales of $602.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of MRC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 273,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,407. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $902.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

