Brokerages Expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.30 and a beta of 2.71. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

