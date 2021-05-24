Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.69. Qualys reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qualys.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 603,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,242. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 30.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 40.1% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 196,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

