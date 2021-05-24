Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.63. 13,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 979,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,681 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 328.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 221,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 169,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.