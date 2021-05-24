Brokerages Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT at $42.55

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $107,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $43,705,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 753,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 734,956 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

