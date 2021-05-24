Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $183.50

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 911 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $134,263.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $672,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,474,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXON traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.07. The company had a trading volume of 344,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,963. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.45. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.