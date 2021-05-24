Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,104 shares of company stock worth $10,620,789 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,734,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after buying an additional 96,333 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

