Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.
A number of brokerages have commented on BOOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,104 shares of company stock worth $10,620,789 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,734,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after buying an additional 96,333 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
