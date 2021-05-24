Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $44.20

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

GOOS stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $54,394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $24,229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,299,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 5,073.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 497,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after purchasing an additional 423,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

