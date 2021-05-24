Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) PT at $71.65

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.76.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 298.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 136,470 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 144.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 445,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 263,495 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

