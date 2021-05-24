Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Target Price at $48.37

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after acquiring an additional 717,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

