Brokerages Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 325.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 397,472 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

